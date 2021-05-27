Burnley shoppers rewarded with surprise 'gestures of goodwill' after supporting town businesses

Flowers were handed out to shoppers in Burnley town centre as a 'thank you' for their support

"Gestures of Goodwill" saw Burnley BID working with a number of businesses to hand out surprises to random people throughout last week as a token of gratitude for shopping and spending in the town centre.

This included bouquets from Sweet William Florists, vouchers for free cupcakes from Cuppa Cake and tokens given to a number of people for free hot drinks from Quick Crepes in St James' Street.

Two lucky people also had part of their tabs paid for at Astoria and The Penny Black as locals enjoyed indoor hospitality once again following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

As part of the campaign Burnley BID also ran a competition in conjunction with The Palazzo, which gave entrants the chance to win a £150 voucher for food and drink at the popular eatery.

This was won by Jacqueline Osbourne from Colne who was delighted when she received the news.

Burnley BID project manager Andrew Dean spoke about the reasoning behind the campaign and also outlined how pleased he is to see so many people shopping and supporting local now that businesses are back open.

“We wanted to mark the easing of restrictions while also saying thank you to people for coming into Burnley and showing their support to our amazing members who have shown such great resilience over the last year.

“Through Gestures of Goodwill we were also able to shine a spotlight on a number of different businesses and hopefully they will all get even more repeat customers now as a result.

“Spending locally is so important to the future of Burnley’s high street and it’s been positive to see so many people doing just that in recent weeks. I would urge everyone to keep supporting the local economy where they can to give the town the best chance of bouncing back strongly.”