Burnley schoolgirl selling her treasured teddies to raise money for the Sea Life Trust

A Burnley schoolgirl is selling her treasured teddies to help save marine life.

By Laura Longworth
Published 10th May 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:04 BST

Ellie Speight, who attends Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School, has so far raised £130 in aid of the Sea Life Trust.

Ellie (seven) has also adopted a seal called Banana and will take part in the Blackpool Sea Life beach clean on Sunday.

Her mum, Alison, said: “Ellie loves teddies, she uses her pocket money to buy one wherever we go. Each teddy has memories for her so she finds it difficult to part with them.

Ellie Speight is selling her teddies to raise money for the Sea Life Trust.
"However, recently we went on a holiday to the North Yorkshire coast where we spent so much time visiting wildlife areas. We had a visit to the Sea Life where Ellie learned more about the sea turtles and seals and the work the Sea Life does to save and help injured animals.

"Ellie wanted to help but wasn’t sure what to do. We were going through her teddies and she said maybe some other children would like these. She said maybe I could sell them at the street party and give the money to the Sea Life.”

Alison added: “Everyone on the street was so supportive and lots of people have made very kind donations. We are so proud of Ellie. It’s not easy to give things up that mean a lot to you but she wants to do it so she can help.”

For more information about the charity and how you can help support its work, visit https://www.visitsealife.com/

