Burnley schoolchildren forced to isolate after positive Covid-19 test are receiving support packages

Using a cash grant from Lancashire County Council, it is supplying children with a fun activity pack and food hamper, to help them through the isolation period.

As well as the support packs, once a child’s isolation is over they can access a reward including REEL Cinemas voucher, mini-golf, pitch and putt, and free swims at St Peter’s and Padiham leisure centres.

Referrals are made through the schools directly to Burnley Council who have a team of council staff and Burnley Leisure volunteer workers supporting deliveries, picking, and packing.

The scheme started three weeks ago and just over 300 referrals have been made to date.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council’s health and wellbeing boss, said: “Having to self-isolate is tough on everyone and if we can help in some small way to help families through that we’re more than happy to do so. The positive reaction we’ve had so far shows just how much this support is needed and appreciated.

“We’ve had excellent feedback back from schools, children and families.”