Burnley's Towneley Community Bonfire

Thousands of Burnley folk, young and old, descended on Towneley Park for the borough's annual bonfire and fireworks display.

The huge event last night, organised by Burnley Borough Council, was described as a great success by Coun. Ivor Emo, who lit the bonfire.

He said: "We couldn't have asked for a better night. The weather was fine and there must have been thousands of people there, an excellent turn-out.

"I saw lots of people with smiles on their faces. The community bonfire is always a great event in Burnley and this year's was no different."