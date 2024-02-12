News you can trust since 1877
Burnley runner and member of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers wins scholarship to represent Jacksonville State University in Alabama USA

A talented runner from Burnley has won a scholarship to represent a university in the USA.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
A member of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers for nine years, 17-year-old Helana White will represent Jacksonville State University in Alabama. She has taken part in a variety of races; cross countries, club championships and track and field events.

Throughout her running journey, Helana, who attends St Christopher’s Sixth Form in Accrington, has represented Lancashire six times, for cross countries and fell championships. As well as being a BOFRA champion, she represented North West England in the London Mini Marathon, and also representing Great Britain four times in the North West Laser Run (Modern Pentathlon).

Burnley runner and member of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers Helana White has won a scholarship to represent Jacksonville State University in Alabama USABurnley runner and member of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers Helana White has won a scholarship to represent Jacksonville State University in Alabama USA
Burnley runner and member of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers Helana White has won a scholarship to represent Jacksonville State University in Alabama USA
Helana has had coaches from the USA checking her qualifying times and events that she has been competing in, and has been offered a full scholarship at the university to study Exercise Science as her degree. She will be a student athlete, having to compete in cross country and the 3,000m/5,000m track and field events all over the USA throughout her four year degree.

