Burnley revelllers flocked to see eye catching look of bride to be Bethany

As she keeps Hampshire Down sheep on a smallholding she runs with her fiance, James Cook, Bethany decided to dress up as one.

Her eye catching look had revellers at The Boot Inn beer garden in Burnley cheering in delight on Saturday evening, especially when Bethany (18) was joined by James who was dressed as a cowboy!

The Brierfield sweethearts decided to combine their hen and stag 'dos' with one of the first family outings since lockdown eased.

They were joined by James' mum and stepdad, Paulette and Nick Pearce, who gamely dressed up as chickens.

James' brothers Jonathan and Mario also joined the celebrations along with James' sister in law Shona Terrel who was dressed as a cat. Jonathan sported a masked cowboy look for the evening.

James (24) said: "We had a really good evening. It was one of the first family gatherings we have had since lockdown eased so we decided it would be nice to do something a bit different and combine our stag and hen dos aswell.

"Bethany went into great detail with her look to perfectly re-create the look of a Hampshire Down sheep."

The evening began with an obligatory call at McDonald's as James works there. Bethany works at the Blackburn branch of the Nationwide Building Society.

The couple, who will tie the knot next month, met while working at the Only Foals and Horses sanctuary in Oswaldwistle. Along with the sheep the couple have goats, pigs, turkeys and ducks on their small holding.