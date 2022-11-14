Held at the Peace Garden outside the Central Library the service was conducted by the Bishop of Burnley, the Right Reverend Philip North.

Wreaths were laid during the service by representatives of the armed service, the Royal British Legion, veterans and many other uniformed organisations. Members of the public were invited to lay wreaths after the service concluded.

Among those leading the tributes were the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Towneley and the Leader of Burnley Council Coun. Afrasiab Anwar.

After the national anthem, the civic party headed to the main entrance of the town’s police station where the Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment will took the Salute.

Undefined: readMore

1. The people or Burnley gathered to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday . Photo: Kev Furber Photo Sales

2. The people or Burnley gathered to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday . Photo: Kev Furber Photo Sales

3. The people or Burnley gathered to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday . Photo: Kev Furber Photo Sales

4. The people or Burnley gathered to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday . Photo: Kev Furber Photo Sales