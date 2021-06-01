Burnley recruit sails through Royal Navy training

AB(WS) (Able Seaman (Warfare Specialist)) Jaden Haworth-Franklin (18) joined the service on March 8th this year and has now completed the intensive 10-week basic training course designed to teach him the skills he will rely upon throughout his naval career.

Ex-Unity College student Jaden worked as a warehouse operator before joining up, but he knew he wanted more.

He said: “I joined the Royal Navy for the opportunity to develop new skills, make new friends and see the world. I’ve always been interested in history and the Royal Navy, as the Senior Service, is a key part of our history.”

Jaden Haworth-Franklin

Reflecting on his training so far, Jaden added: “I love anything to do with drill and ceremonial parades, but a highlight was seeing a warship for the very first time. I was also proud to receive Mess Bosun for my actions in the first two weeks of the course.”

With this first phase of his training complete, Jaden will remain at HMS Collingwood for his Warfare training and, once this is complete, he will have the opportunity to serve aboard some of the world’s most advanced warships as they are deployed across the globe.

Contemplating his naval career, he said: “The training has been hard and draining but really rewarding when you look back at what you have achieved. I hope to have a long career in the Royal Navy and my ambition is to go onto Officer Training in a few years.”

The Royal Navy’s Initial Naval Training course is underpinned by nine Core Maritime Skills that are the foundations of naval life and underpin operational effectiveness.

Recruits are taught the basics of Naval discipline and customs. They learn about navigation and are given the chance to take the helm of their own medium-sized inflatable boat during a waterborne orienteering exercise. Royal Navy personnel can also be called upon to play a vital role in land-based operations, so recruits undergo training in basic combat skills which includes survival in the field.

Fitness is a key component of the training and is delivered using a disciplined method of military fitness which focuses on developing co-ordination and individual physical strength and endurance. As the course progresses the recruits take part in three extended exercises to test their skills and understanding of the principles they have been taught.