Burnley’s Jordan North has finally been reunited with the dog he rescued from the River Thames six months ago.

Jordon, presenter of Capital Breakfast, was rescued by Chiswick RNLI after he saw a puppy struggling in the water and went in to save him.

On the show this morning, he was surprised with a reunion with the dog, Creed, after six and a half months. Creed’s owner, Rodas, said he was “so thankful” and called Jordan’s efforts “a selfless act”.

During the sweet moment of seeing Creed again, Jordan said: “Oh my god! No way! That’s Creed! I’m going to cry!”

Burnley's Jordan North, presenter of Capital Breakfast, with the dog, Creed, who he rescued from the River Thames.

The Burnley celeb called Creed “the most beautiful dog,” saying he had been trying to track him down.

Co-presenter Chris Starks told Jordan: “You did such an amazing thing, and you were very selfless in that moment and you jumped over this fence and you wanted to save this dog, and you saved this dog, and we joke about it, but you don’t shout about it, a lot. We’ve shouted about it quite a lot on your behalf, because it’s an amazing thing you did and it sort of went everywhere, but then we didn’t really hear any more. We didn’t know where the dog went to, we didn’t know the dog’s owner and so today on the show, we want to give you a surprise reunion.”

