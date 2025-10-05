Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who is missing from home.

Philip Junior Bell was last seen in the Newcastle-Under-Lyme area of Staffordshire at 2-20pm on Friday, but police have information to suggest he is now in Burnley.

Philip, who goes by the name Junior, is 5ft 7, slim with short brown hair – though he does often significantly change his appearance. Philip was last seen wearing blue and navy Montrex tracksuit bottoms, a black/grey Montrex jacket with green cords, and a Montrex zip hoodie with blue patterns.

A police spokesperson said: “We believe that Philip might be with people who know he is missing. We would like to point out to them that you are committing a criminal offence you could be prosecuted for if you are helping him stay missing. We would ask you to think about that carefully and pass on any information you might have about his whereabouts to the police.”

For immediate sightings call 999. For non-immediate sightings, call 101 and quote log0434 of 4th October 2025.