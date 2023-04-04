News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Police issue appeal for dashcam footage as search for missing Padiham man Peter Beason continues

Police are appealing for motorists with dashboard mounted camera footage to come forward as part of their search to find missing Padiham man Peter Beason.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST

Peter (58) went missing from the Station Road area on Wednesday, March 22nd. He was seen at around 11-10am at Tesco in Padiham on the same day (pictured).

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0511 of March 26.”To upload dashcam go to: https://orlo.uk/C0YtW

