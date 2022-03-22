Burnley 'pizza king's' memorial day raises £1,500 for Turf Moor garden
A special memorial day to celebrate the life of Burnley 'pizza king' Enzo Manta has raised a whopping £1,500 for Burnley FC's memorial garden.
A service at the Turf Moor venue last year was attended by hundreds of family, friends and colleagues who gathered to pay tribute to Enzo Manta who, along with brothers Lilo and Giuseppe, ran the award-winning Enzo's takeaway pizza shop on Colne Road.
Enzo, who operated front of house at the renowned takeaway, died in the Royal Blackburn Hospital in April 2020.
Restrictions at the time meant only 12 people were able to attend the funeral, which is why the family decided to host the special Turf Moor service at a later date.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Enzo's son Nico, said: "My mum Maria would like to thank each and every one of our customers and friends who turned out for Vincenzo’s (Enzo’s) memorial.
"Through all of your kind donations through the go fund me page, as well as the donations on the day of the memorial and thanks to all that bought the special edition Enzo’s 1986 Pizza shirts. You have played your part in helping us to raise an incredible £1,500.
"All proceeds have been donated to the Burnley Memorial garden. Pete Briggs has done an amazing job with the Memorial garden and this money will help towards the upkeep of this amazing Garden. My dad was very fond of the memorial garden and I know he will be pleased knowing that he has a beautiful plaque on display as well as his memorial tree."