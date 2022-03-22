Burnley 'pizza king's' memorial day raises £1,500 for Turf Moor garden

A service at the Turf Moor venue last year was attended by hundreds of family, friends and colleagues who gathered to pay tribute to Enzo Manta who, along with brothers Lilo and Giuseppe, ran the award-winning Enzo's takeaway pizza shop on Colne Road.

Enzo, who operated front of house at the renowned takeaway, died in the Royal Blackburn Hospital in April 2020.

Restrictions at the time meant only 12 people were able to attend the funeral, which is why the family decided to host the special Turf Moor service at a later date.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Maria Manta, Enzo's wife, presents the cheque to Peter Briggs.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Enzo's son Nico, said: "My mum Maria would like to thank each and every one of our customers and friends who turned out for Vincenzo’s (Enzo’s) memorial.

"Through all of your kind donations through the go fund me page, as well as the donations on the day of the memorial and thanks to all that bought the special edition Enzo’s 1986 Pizza shirts. You have played your part in helping us to raise an incredible £1,500.