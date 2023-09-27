An amateur photographer from Burnley has seen his photo shortlised and highly commended in the prestigious global Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.

This competition, featuring the world’s greatest space photography from across the globe, sees entrants compete to take home the prestigious title with just under 5,000 entries from almost every country.

Lee Mansfield submitted his full moon sequence over Rivington Pike showing the incredible detail of the moon rising over Rivington Pike.

Lee has only been a keen night and “astro” photographer since the start of the pandemic.

Lee Mansfield's photograph of the full moon over Rivington Pike was highly commended in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition

His photo, and that of another East Lancashire landmark – Haslingden’s “Halo” panopticon, captured by photographer Katie McGuinness, are now on exhibition at the National Maritime Museum, London until the end of September

Astronomy Photographer of the Year is an annual exhibition showcasing the world's greatest space photography.