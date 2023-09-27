News you can trust since 1877
Burnley photographer sees stunning photo of moon rising over Rivington Pike highly commended in Astronomy Photographer of the Year

An amateur photographer from Burnley has seen his photo shortlised and highly commended in the prestigious global Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.
By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
This competition, featuring the world’s greatest space photography from across the globe, sees entrants compete to take home the prestigious title with just under 5,000 entries from almost every country.

Lee Mansfield submitted his full moon sequence over Rivington Pike showing the incredible detail of the moon rising over Rivington Pike.

Lee has only been a keen night and “astro” photographer since the start of the pandemic.

Lee Mansfield's photograph of the full moon over Rivington Pike was highly commended in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition
His photo, and that of another East Lancashire landmark – Haslingden’s “Halo” panopticon, captured by photographer Katie McGuinness, are now on exhibition at the National Maritime Museum, London until the end of September

Astronomy Photographer of the Year is an annual exhibition showcasing the world's greatest space photography.

Featuring over 100 photographs on brilliant lightbox displays, the opening hours are 10am to 5pm.