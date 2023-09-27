Burnley photographer sees stunning photo of moon rising over Rivington Pike highly commended in Astronomy Photographer of the Year
This competition, featuring the world’s greatest space photography from across the globe, sees entrants compete to take home the prestigious title with just under 5,000 entries from almost every country.
Lee Mansfield submitted his full moon sequence over Rivington Pike showing the incredible detail of the moon rising over Rivington Pike.
Lee has only been a keen night and “astro” photographer since the start of the pandemic.
His photo, and that of another East Lancashire landmark – Haslingden’s “Halo” panopticon, captured by photographer Katie McGuinness, are now on exhibition at the National Maritime Museum, London until the end of September
Astronomy Photographer of the Year is an annual exhibition showcasing the world's greatest space photography.
Featuring over 100 photographs on brilliant lightbox displays, the opening hours are 10am to 5pm.