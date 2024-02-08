Burnley personal trainer Michelle Williamson hosts charity night for Pendleside Hospice in honour of much missed friend and client
Michelle Williamson of Shell’s PT hosted 35 ladies and raised £300 for Pendleside Hospice in memory of her former client and good friend Kelly Ann McDermott, who died of cancer in September, aged just 34.
Michelle said: “Kelly came to everything I’d organised and had been my client and lovely friend for over 10 years. She is very sadly missed by us all.”
During the evening Michelle gave talks on weight management, food prep, macro calories and the best foods to eat to lose weight and stay healthy. Precious Meals in Colne donated meal preps and Michelle also hosted a raffle with dozens of great prizes.