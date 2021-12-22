Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club donates 700 selection boxes to hospital staff

The team, who are regular supporters of the Trust’s charity, ELHT&Me, wanted to show their appreciation for all their hard-work over the past year.

Denise Gee, fundraising manager for ELHT&Me, said: “We are delighted to receive the extremely kind support from our local Rotary team, on behalf of the Burnley General Hospital staff we would like to say a massive thank you.”

Jim Hepburn, Alan Clifford and Paul Roberts have been members of The Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside for many years, and said: "We are again pleased to support the staff at Burnley General Teaching Hospital with the donation of Christmas selection boxes; as a small token of the high regard the people of Burnley have for their local hospital."