Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club donates 700 selection boxes to hospital staff
The Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside has donated more than 700 selection boxes to staff at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust this Christmas.
The team, who are regular supporters of the Trust’s charity, ELHT&Me, wanted to show their appreciation for all their hard-work over the past year.
Denise Gee, fundraising manager for ELHT&Me, said: “We are delighted to receive the extremely kind support from our local Rotary team, on behalf of the Burnley General Hospital staff we would like to say a massive thank you.”
Jim Hepburn, Alan Clifford and Paul Roberts have been members of The Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside for many years, and said: "We are again pleased to support the staff at Burnley General Teaching Hospital with the donation of Christmas selection boxes; as a small token of the high regard the people of Burnley have for their local hospital."