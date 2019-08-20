Burnley parks staff saddle up to help the environment

Burnley Council has bought two electric bikes for its parks staff to use as part of its commitment to help protect the environment.

The e-bikes will be used to allow staff to travel from site to site as well as being able to access the local parks to carry out their general duties.

Coun. Ivor Emo, the council’s executive member housing and leisure, said: “The electric bikes are an ideal way for staff to get about.

"They’re quiet, so they don’t spoil the peace and tranquility of the parks; they’re practical because they can get to areas bigger vehicles can access; and they help cut down on pollution and help promote a healthier, more environmentally-friendly approach.

“The council is committed to cutting its carbon footprint and these e-bikes make a contribution towards that; they’re definitely the way ahead.

“The electric motors make life easier for staff and means they can get around faster and cover a much larger area than if they were on foot. It also means they can easily stop and interact with other park users.”

The e-bikes were bought from local company OnYerBike.

The bikes were officially handed over at Thompson Park which hosts regular cycling events in and around the park organised by Burnley Leisure.