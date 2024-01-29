The event at Towneley Park on Saturday saw Matthew Lalor, of Ribble Valley Harriers, take the top spot with a time of 17 minutes and 41 seconds while

Christopher Tully representing Salford Harriers and AC followed closely behind with 17:54.

Just three seconds behind was Jordan Hilton who achieved a personal best, while Bradley Walsh took fourth place with 18:41. The fifth place finisher is unknown.

To see more of what the event had to offer, check out our photo gallery comprising 31 fantastic images:

