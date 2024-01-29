News you can trust since 1877
Burnley parkrun: 31 fantastic photos of people upping their fitness in Towneley Park

Hundreds of people braved the last of the January weather for another Burnley parkrun last weekend.
By Laura Longworth
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:59 GMT

The event at Towneley Park on Saturday saw Matthew Lalor, of Ribble Valley Harriers, take the top spot with a time of 17 minutes and 41 seconds while

Christopher Tully representing Salford Harriers and AC followed closely behind with 17:54.

Just three seconds behind was Jordan Hilton who achieved a personal best, while Bradley Walsh took fourth place with 18:41. The fifth place finisher is unknown.

To see more of what the event had to offer, check out our photo gallery comprising 31 fantastic images:

