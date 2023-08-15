More than 40 people are taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise money for a new suicide bereavement support group.

Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith have organised the challenge for Saturday, August 26th, to raise money for counselling sessions at Church on the Street and Pendleside Hospice as part of Support After Suicide.

The pals decided to set the group up after discovering they had all lost someone close to suicide but struggled to access professional help in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about support for the cause, Sharon said: “It’s amazing. So many people want to help but it’s worrying that the majority have a link to someone who has died by suicide. We don’t know the numbers but it is becoming more apparent that people have not been talking about it."

More than 40 people are taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise money for Support After Suicide in Burnley.

“After the pub walk, people told me about their loved one who had died by suicide. They had never talked about it before. One lady asked if we could do more walks because it makes her feel better. I’m hoping people become more open with their emotions.

"The hospice has had a few people asking for help through counselling so we want to raise as much as possible,” added Sharon, whose husband Mark took his life almost four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an emotional time for me as it brings it all back but it makes us all the more determined. I’ve got some purpose back in my life. It’s cathartic. Lots of people helped me [when my husband died] so I feel I’m giving back now and doing something good.”

More than 40 people are taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise money for Support After Suicide in Burnley.

Sharon wants to thank trainer Jenna Nuttall of Burnley College’s Fitness Evolution for helping the friends prepare for the Three Peaks, saying she has “given up so many hours to help us and we can’t thank her enough.”

Following their training, how does Sharon feel about the challenge?

“I’m feeling slightly nervous but it’s only putting one foot in front of the other – for a very long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just keep thinking lots of people manage to do it and I’m sure the camaraderie will get us all through.”

The pals are no strangers to a challenge having transformed from non-darters to pub league champions in just a few months. The team devised Support After Suicide on a Tuesday night while playing together, with several of them having never thrown a dart before.

Despite only forming in January, they took home the crown after beating Burnley Wood in a play-off final at The Royal Butterfly.

"It’s amazing. We had a really good night. All the pubs from Harle Syke came and supported so that was nice. We won three-two, putting us at the top of the league. It’s mind-blowing.

"I was a definite non-darter and didn’t want to play in the beginning but I’ve loved every minute. It’s the first thing I’ve done in a big group since my husband died and has brought me out of my shell and I’ve made lots of new friends. We have all said Tuesday night is the best night of the week.”