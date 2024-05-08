Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Support After Suicide, ran by Sharon Chapman, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith will take on Ben Nevis in Scotland on Saturday.

The friends hope to raise as much as possible to help fund counselling for suicide bereavement at Pendleside Hospice, and supporting Mark's Chair For Hope and Church on the Street.

Pauline Smith, one of the organisers, said: “We have already surpassed our £1,000 target for the Ben Nevis challenge. The support we get from the public is amazing: without them we wouldn’t have raised £20,000 last year and we wouldn’t have been able to help and support those who sadly need it. We raised almost £1,300 on the pub walk on April 27th and it felt like a real community walk with lots of welcome new faces.”

The organisers of Support After Suicide in Burnley.

The charity pub walk saw an increase in the total number of attendees and amount raised compared to last year’s event. It began at The Hare & Hounds in Haggate and took walkers to Roggerham Gate, Crooked Billet, Thornton Arms, Craven Heifer, and The Commercial. Singer Hannah Gilmore entertained the crowds when they returned to The Hare & Hounds.

Other Support After Suicide fundraisers taking place this year include a charity band night at Penny Black on Saturday, August 31st and a three-course meal and entertainment at Bombay Lounge in Barrowford on Saturday, September 7th.