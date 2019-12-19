Burnley optician looking out for local foodbank

A Burnley optician has donated a generous amount of food to a local foodbank, in an effort to stop people going hungry this Christmas.

The Specsavers team located in Charter Walk Shopping Centre collected long-life items, such as tinned fruit and veg, rice and pasta sauces to donate to S.P.E Furnishings Foodbank in Burnley.

Mark Addison, store director at Specsavers Burnley, said: "Christmas can be a difficult time for many people and we wanted to do our bit to help.

"Everyone here at the store is well aware of the fantastic job Living Waters Foodbank does in the community. Without their help, there would many vulnerable people going without a decent meal over the festive period.’

Founder and Director Mark Hirst of S.P.E Furnishings Foodbank said: "Foodbank use is on the rise in the UK so we need your help more than ever. As a result of the donations, we can provide extra support and wrap-around services to the increasing amounts of people being referred to us for help.

"Thanks to the generosity from colleagues at Specsavers, we hope to be able to help more local people in real need this Christmas."