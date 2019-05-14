Burnley music teacher lands top honour after dedicating 25 years to charity work

A Burnley music teacher has been given a top honour from the town's mayor.

Janet Westmoreland received her Certificate of Honour at the town hall from the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs, on behalf of the council.

She was handed the certificate in recognition of her 45 charity concerts spanning the last 25 years. Janet has supported 18 different charities and dedicated 44 years to teaching.

After the presentation, her family, friends and past pupils then helped her to celebrate at a reception with her proposer, the Mayor of Padiham, Coun. Andy Tatchell.

To conclude the celebrations, David Farrer conducted an interesting historical tour around the chambers and mayor’s parlour.