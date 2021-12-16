Burnley music school students shine at charity Christmas concert
A Burnley music school staged a Christmas concert to raise money for a charity set up for the early diagnosis of cancer.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:30 pm
An audience of around 80 enjoyed the show by the Janet Westmoreland School of Music for the Burnley based charity Labels for Cares.
There were three invited guest performers who were pianists David Lee from Hurstwood Hall and Stuart Hodge from Addingham. Lily Taylor from Todmorden sang Amy Winehouse’s Valerie.
The event was held at The Landmark in Burnley and achievement awards were presented to pupils by Mr Hodge.