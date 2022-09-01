Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to their new main sponsor, DB Associates, the team at CMM are in the process of moving from St Catherine's Community Centre to St James' House, where there will be counselling rooms, group meetings rooms, an office and a kitchen.

In order to make the most of their new space, the group, which is entirely self-funded, has launched an appeal asking for people to donate any unwanted goods, from sofas, chairs, televisions, and computers to cups, bins, pictures, and rugs.

Casual Minds Matter's new premises in St James' House, Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director Dave Burnett said: "We're appealing for anything really that will help us kit out these six rooms. Casual Minds Matter has grown massively in the past few months, and the need for this space reflects that. It also reflects just how many people out there need this type of service, and we are committed to seeing as many of those people as possible."

Casual Minds Matter was set up by five friends last Christmas, who wanted to form a support network to banish the stigma attached to men's mental health. The group has since extended its service to women, offering 1-2-1 counselling sessions, inspirational talks, and a friendly environment to meet.