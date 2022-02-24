Burnley Mayor's medal honour for Padiham charity champion who says she will 'never tire of helping others'

Padiham grandmother Vivien Storey has heard that phrase so many times and now it has happened.

For Viv has been presented with a Mayor's Medal for the exceptional work she does to help people in so many different ways through a series of community projects. Viv was presented with the honour by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend in a ceremony at the town hall.

Viv and her husband Justin were given a tour of the parlour and also met the Mayoress of Burnley Mrs Kerry Townsend.

Vivien Storey receives her medal honour from the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend

Viv said: "I feel so humbled and don't know how to thank everyone who has supported me over the years.

"It is overwhelming to receive the Mayor's Medal. I don't know what I did to receive such an honourable thing and I am truly grateful.

"This is why I will never tire of giving my time to help others."

The award comes just days after Viv saw her dream to have a friendship bench installed on Padiham Greenway come true. The eye catching bench was installed on the Padiham Greenway, close to Shakespeare Street and aims to be a place of retreat for people if they need to speak to someone or simply want to be on their own to gather their thoughts.

Made of steel and vandal proof materials, Viv raised the grand total of £3,000 for the bench through raffles and football cards and she also completed a 32 mile walk, non stop, for 11 hours and five minutes on the greenway which was created on the former derelict railway line.

Viv is also the founder of Padiham Community Choir which she launched in 2019 to give people feeling lonely and isolated, who may also be struggling financially, somewhere to go and make friends and meet people. The choir has been an amazing success and was even involved in the recording of a charity single.