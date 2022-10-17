Burnley Marks and Spencer store assistant transforms into Marvel superhero to smash £2,000 target for charity
A charity hero who DOES wear a cape is well on his way to reaching the £3,000 milestone for causes close to his heart.
Jack Walsh, who is a retail assistant at Burnley's Marks and Spencer, took part in a store collection and a walk to Boundary Mill in Colne dressed as Marvel superhero Daredevil. And he raised £200 for Macmillan Cancer Care.
Last year Jack climbed Pendle hill dressed as Batman and raised £375 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. In September, 2020, Jack raised £250 when he completed his first Pendle Hill challenge dressed as Marvel superhero favourite Deadpool. Jack has been fundraising under the banner ‘To Be A Hero’ for four years and other charities that have benefitted include Pendleside Hospice and the British Heart Foundation. He has now hit the £2,000 target and Jack is confident he will get to the £3,000 by the end of next year.