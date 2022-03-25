Burnley manager Sean Dyche promises to visit Royal Dyche pub after winning 'Most Incognito Regular' award

Owner Justine Lorriman has been trying to get the Clarets boss to visit the Yorkshire Street establishment ever since she re-named the bar in his honour in 2018.

The pub held its very own customer awards two years ago, and when Justine knew there was a chance she'd be bumping into Dyche at the recent Burnley FC in the Community awards evening, she couldn't resist taking along his very own specially engraved statuette.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is presented with his 'Most Incognito Regular' award by Royal Dyche owner Justine Lorriman.

"I’d thought about giving the award to Dyche for so long and here was my chance," she said. "We went over to ask for a picture first and as I was taking a picture of one of my friends with him - he recognised me and asked how I was.

"After I had my photo with him, I explained the award and how it came about. He then saw the engraving - The Royal Dyche ‘Most Incognito Regular’ Sean Dyche. I was relieved when he saw the funny side and laughed. He said it was great. He took it a lot better than I could have expected .

"Alastair Campbell even presented the award to him later on in the night announcing that Sean hadn't won anything in a while and it was only right he presented this to him."

After receiving his unexpected accoldate, Dyche told Justine he would eventually get around to organising a visit.

"I asked him multiple times saying I’d heard this line before. But he just smiled and said we will sort it.