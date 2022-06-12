He has given thousands of hours of his time to answer the phone and Alan always goes the extra mile, and in his 17 years as a Samaritan has taken on many challenges to raise much needed funds for the critical 24/7 listening service provided by the charity.

This weekend was his biggest yet.

Samaritans volunteer Alan Ingham cycled 100k in one night for the charity

Alan joined the London Nightrider 100k challenge on Saturday evening, cycling the whole 100 kilometres around London in a single night, passing many famous landmarks including Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace.

This morning, just after finishing, Alan said,: “ I admit I was struggling near the end, and nearly threw the towel in a couple of miles away. But I cracked on.”

If you’d like to help increase the amount raised for Samaritans and celebrate Alan’s hard work, you can still sponsor him by clicking HERE.