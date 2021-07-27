Burnley lollipop man in last 10 of Amplifon Brave Britons category

Peter Griffiths. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Peter Griffiths was born and brought up in Bacup where he spent his working life in the shoemaking industry.

After retirement he has helped children cross the road for 22 years first at St Stephen’s School and then at Worsthorne Primary School.

He was admitted to hospital last December after testing positive for Covid-19. At times it didn’t look good but plucky Peter found the strength to recover and was back on school patrol early this summer.

Peter reached the Active Agers selection stage out of 300 nominations overall chosen by the public.

The other categories are Against All Odds, Act Of Courage, Charity Champion, Coronavirus Hero, Young Hero, Hero Pet and Celebrity Hero.

Four finalists will be selected in each category and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 5.

Falklands War hero Simon Weston chairs the judging panel and presents the awards.