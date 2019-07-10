Burnley Leisure teams up with respected global fitness instructor Les Mills

Burnley Leisure has announced a new partnership with a respected fitness instructor.

Burnley Leisure’s team have been working hard over recent month’s training their instructor team, joining the Les Mills global group of fitness instructors.

Health and Fitness coordinator Rebecca McDevitt said “All our instructors are so excited about the new up and coming Les Mills classes we will be teaching at our sites. The fantastic choreography and music really helps us as instructors to make it fun, enjoyable and encourage our customers so that they feel challenged, motivated and ready to come back for more”.

Burnley Leisure’s area manager Scott Bryce said “We are devoted to improving the health and wellbeing of all of our residents and continue to explore new avenues and ventures to enable us to continue to offer our award winning ultimate training experiences."