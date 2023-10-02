Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ram Inn, Burnley Road, Cliviger played host to one of the country's oldest running sheep trial contests, running for well over 100 years. Sixty percent of Burnley borough is rural and our rural economy is an important part of Burnley life.

This event concentrated in the Lonk breed of sheep, which is over 200 years old. You'll notice them in the hills around Burnley, generally with black legs and patches on their cheeks. The rams and ewes grow sizable horns after just a few months and they're a hardy, well wooled breed for our climate.

Burnley Labour parliamentary candidate Oliver Ryan in Cliviger

The Lonk is of medium size, though larger than most upland breeds. The face and legs are clear of wool; the legs are mottled black-and-white, the face may be mottled or black; the fleece is white. Both sexes are horned. It is strong-boned, agile, long-lived and hardy, and is well adapted to the environment of its area of origin and to the poor grazing of the fells. It can be kept year-round on upland pasture.

County councillor for the area Cosima Towneley attended the event. Likewise, Burnley Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar visited the trials and met some of the champion rams and local farmers.