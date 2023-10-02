News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Labour parliamentary candidate attends Cliviger sheep trials

Burnley’s prospective Labour parliamentary candidate Oliver Ryan has praised Cliviger’s historic sheep trials after his first visit as a resident.
By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
The Ram Inn, Burnley Road, Cliviger played host to one of the country's oldest running sheep trial contests, running for well over 100 years. Sixty percent of Burnley borough is rural and our rural economy is an important part of Burnley life.

This event concentrated in the Lonk breed of sheep, which is over 200 years old. You'll notice them in the hills around Burnley, generally with black legs and patches on their cheeks. The rams and ewes grow sizable horns after just a few months and they're a hardy, well wooled breed for our climate.

Burnley Labour parliamentary candidate Oliver Ryan in Cliviger
The Lonk is of medium size, though larger than most upland breeds. The face and legs are clear of wool; the legs are mottled black-and-white, the face may be mottled or black; the fleece is white. Both sexes are horned. It is strong-boned, agile, long-lived and hardy, and is well adapted to the environment of its area of origin and to the poor grazing of the fells. It can be kept year-round on upland pasture.

County councillor for the area Cosima Towneley attended the event. Likewise, Burnley Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar visited the trials and met some of the champion rams and local farmers.

Mr Ryan said: “I live in Cliviger, and we should celebrate and support our local farmers and rural communities. I see these sheep over the hills of Burnley and Lancashire regularly, it's great this long-running event is in good health and draws in people from across the Pennines and the North West.”

