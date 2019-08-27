Burnley inflatable playground jumping for joy at award nomination

Burnley’s first inflatable playground has been shortlisted for a regional award, just eight months after opening in the town.

Air Unlimited, based on Craven Street, is shortlisted for the Day Out With The Kids Family Favourites Awards 2019 in the Best Activity Day Out category.

It’s now up to the public to vote and decide the regional winners in each category, with voting closing at midnight on Monday September 30th.

Calum Heyes, managing director of Air Unlimited, said: “This is amazing news and testament to my team’s hard work since the very beginning of our inflatable park in Burnley.

“We’re up against more established attractions from across the North West in our category so we’re encouraging everyone who’s been to bounce with us to make sure they vote.”

Day Out With The Kids is described as the ‘go to’ activity website for parents and the annual Family Favourites Awards received a record number of nominations in 2019.

Calum injected a six-figure investment into the former Pegasus Drop Zone trampoline park on Craven Street before opening to the public last December.