Burnley homelessness charity hero receives special medal

Peter was a founding member of Emmaus Burnley, playing a leading role in the charity’s creation and growth within the town where it continues to help formerly homeless people by providing a home, work, training and individual support.

To celebrate Peter’s outstanding voluntary service to Emmaus and people supported by the charity, he has received an Emmaus UK 30th Anniversary Founders’ Medal.

“I am delighted to win this most unexpected award, especially when I see the list of those I join in receiving the Founders’ Medal," said Peter. "I fully support the work of Emmaus which has done a great job in helping to rebuild lives here in Burnley and in so many places in the world.

Peter Pike with his Emmaus Founders' Medal

"The wording on the medal is so moving and indicates the motives that underline the work of Emmaus.”

Spearheaded by Peter, a steering group was formed in 2005 with the aim of opening an Emmaus community to alleviate homelessness in Burnley. The group secured funding and support which led to Emmaus Burnley officially opening in January 2011.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Emmaus in the UK and there are now 29 Emmaus communities across the country. Emmaus Burnley was the UK’s 20th Emmaus community, opening 20 years after the first.

Stephen Buchanan, director at Emmaus Burnley, said: “This award is very well deserved! Without Peter, Emmaus Burnley would not exist and all the people we have supported over the years may not have received the help that they needed to progress.

“Peter has given more than 15 years of voluntary support to Emmaus Burnley, providing leadership, guidance, organising key meetings, fundraising and much more. As a team we are extremely grateful and proud of all he has achieved and the support he continues to give.”

Emmaus Burnley now supports up to 24 formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it.