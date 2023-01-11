Burnley has most affordable nursery childcare in the UK, says Play Like Mum
Burnley has the most affordable nursery childcare in the UK, new research reveals.
The town topped the list made by Play Like Mum, which looked at factors such as monthly nursery childcare cost, salary and hourly wages.
Parents are on average paying £280 a month for childcare in Burnley, equating to around 17% of their wage. They must work 28 hours on average to pay for it.
Preston ranks second, with residents working 43 hours to pay £500 in nursery costs, amounting to 26.21% of their wages, on average.