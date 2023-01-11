The town topped the list made by Play Like Mum, which looked at factors such as monthly nursery childcare cost, salary and hourly wages.

Parents are on average paying £280 a month for childcare in Burnley, equating to around 17% of their wage. They must work 28 hours on average to pay for it.

Preston ranks second, with residents working 43 hours to pay £500 in nursery costs, amounting to 26.21% of their wages, on average.