Burnley has most affordable nursery childcare in the UK, says Play Like Mum

Burnley has the most affordable nursery childcare in the UK, new research reveals.

By Laura Longworth
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 12:31pm

The town topped the list made by Play Like Mum, which looked at factors such as monthly nursery childcare cost, salary and hourly wages.

Parents are on average paying £280 a month for childcare in Burnley, equating to around 17% of their wage. They must work 28 hours on average to pay for it.

Preston ranks second, with residents working 43 hours to pay £500 in nursery costs, amounting to 26.21% of their wages, on average.

Overlooking Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
