A snap decision to dress as his favourite super hero transformed a Burnley gym owner into a celebrity for the day.

Jordan Lord decided, at the last minute, to don a Spider-Man costume for a day out in Manchester on Saturday, the day after Hallowe’en, with his best friend Elizabeth Brown, who was dressed as singer Charlie XCX.

But the duo didn’t get the chance to hit any bars as Jordan was mobbed by adoring fans! “It was absolutely surreal, “ said Jordan. “The moment we arrived in the city I was surrounded by people wanting photographs and video.

Jordan Lord in his Spider-Man costume with his friend Elizabeth Brown who was dressed as singer Charlie XCX

“And it wasn’t just children either, grown men were calling out to me and running over and cars passing were pipping their horns. There was also a group of about 50 Chinese tourists who surrounded me taking photos.”

Admitting that he loved all the attention, the pair abandoned their plans for a couple of cocktails to bask in Jordan’s new found fame meeting fans around the city centre. The 35-year-old even struck a few Spider-Man poses and had a crowd gathered round him when he came across two other Spider-Men characters.

Jordan said: “We re-enacted a scene that is quite famous, and well known to Marvel fans, where we just stood there silently pointing at each other.

“I loved it.”