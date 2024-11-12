Burnley great great grandmother Jane Dacey looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday

By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:19 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 17:19 BST

A special lady is looking forward to celebrating her landmark 100th birthday this week surrounded by her large and loving family.

Devout Catholic Mrs Jane Dacey, known to her friends as Jenny, is the proud mother of Bernadette, Michael, Stephen, John, Paul, Peter and Jane, 15 grandchildren, as well as great and great great grandchildren.

The remarkable lady, who still lives in her own flat in the Belvedere Road area of Burnley, raised her large family with husband John, who was known as Tommy, until his death in 2016.

The pair married at St Mary’s RC Church, Yorkshire Street, on May 24th, 1947.

Mrs Jenny Dacey celebrating her 99th birthday last yearMrs Jenny Dacey celebrating her 99th birthday last year
Granddaughter Emma Dacey said: “Our grandma is really remarkable. She still lives in her own home and goes to church at St Mary’s in Burnley every week. Her faith is really important to her.

“My grandad volunteered with the St Vincent de Paul Society, and together they went on pilgrimages to Lourdes, Walsingham and Rome.”

Asked what her grandmother’s secret was, Emma jokingly said “being nosy”, but added that she was very sociable and had lots of friends. She also enjoys crochet and knitting.

Emma added: “I think my grandma must have good genes. Grandad looked after her very well, he doted on her. She’s still mentally very sharp and enjoys reading, but struggles a bit with her walking.”

Her large family have planned a birthday celebration party for her in the Centenary Suite at Burnley Football Club this Friday, which is her birthday “with a few surprises in store”.

