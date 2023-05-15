The Burnley boss’s visit was arranged through Burnley FC in the Community and coincided with his induction into the National Football Musuem’s Hall of Fame for incredible contributions to football, including his achievements for Manchester City, his national team of Belgium, and for his recent success as a manager.

The students, of which there were 35 in total, had the chance to ask their own questions of the new National Football Museum Hall of Famer during a Q and A section, where Vincent detailed some of the more iconic moments of his career such as his thunderbolt goal against Leicester City in 2019.

The students were thrilled to have taken part in the experience, many of whom were not aware of who the guest of honour was until his arrival. Alongside the Q and A, the footballing students engaged in a training session which was overseen by Vincent Kompany himself.

Burnley FC manager Vincent Kompany at Nelson and Colne College

This amazing opportunity came to fruition through the partnership between Nelson and Colne College Group and BFC in the Community and their Shadow Youth Team and Girls Post 16 Team courses.

Unique opportunities like this are commonplace for students, who this week had the honour of gracing the field at Turf Moor for an extra special training session. The students got to play against each other on the same field in which their heroes celebrated winning the EFL Championship just one day before.