Burnley fitness star to host free online charity workout for Pride

Sammy Harper

Sammy Harper started hosting online workouts after she graduated from musical theatre college at the beginning of the first lockdown.

As many classes moved onto Zoom, fitness fanatic Sammy took the decision to carry on building up her own Blitz by Harper brand.

Despite starting with no investment, her daily workouts, covering beginner and advanced classes, are now welcoming an active online community from across the globe.

“I cant believe something I just started in my front room has grown to something which is now literally and truly across the globe," said Sammy.

"I love my Team Blitz. They’re not just members, I feel like we've become a family!"

From 9am on Saturday, Sammy is running a free to sign up workout class online – asking only for donations of any amount for the LGBTQ+ charity Gendered Intelligence - to celebrate Pride Awareness month.

Members are joining in fancy dress – and there are just 100 spaces open for people to join for free.