Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The "log cave" in Barwise play area, which was opened in 2017, was damaged beyond repair earlier this year after being targeted by vandals. The Friends of Towneley Park set up an online fundraising page in order to try and replace it and their appeal was spotted by ESP Play who offered to replace the damaged equipment free of charge.

Coun. Jack Launer, Burnley Council's executive member for health and wellbeing, said: "It's very generous of ESP Play to step in and replace this equipment. I'm sure all the children and parents who visit the play area will be very grateful to them. It shows a real community spirit and kind-heartedness; in stark contrast to whoever was responsible for setting fire to the equipment."

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Left to right) Mike Clark (ESP Play); Councillor Jack Launer, Burley Council's executive member for health, culture and well-being; Judith Glover, chair of Friends of Towneley Park; Carly Glover, Burnley Council greenspaces team; Andrew Wood, MD ESP Play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Wood, managing director of ESP Play, said: "At ESP Play we are striving on a daily basis to ensure children have access to safe, high quality playgrounds, something which is vital to their physical and mental health and development. With outdoor play provision dwindling in some areas of the country, it's very upsetting to see deliberate damage to playgrounds making the situation even worse.

"We were fortunately in a position to be able to help the Friends of Towneley Park and, as a Burnley business with our roots in the community, we were very happy to help local children have access to outdoor play once again."

A spokesperson for the Friends of Towneley Park said ESP Play had been an absolute delight to deal with. "When the fire damage occurred we were really sad and didn't know how we would raise the funds to repair it, but out of the blue ESP Play came to our rescue.