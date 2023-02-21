Matt Knight, a producer for BBC, ITV and Channel 4, has made a short film called This is Burnley to help tackle myths about the town and celebrate its riches.

Messages have been pouring in praising the video, which has already amassed around 50,000 views on Facebook in just one week, with people telling Matt it had made them cry while others reached out to say it made them feel homesick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old, who lives in Burnley, also wrote and narrated a poem in tribute to the town, which is played over the footage.

TV producer Matt Knight has made a short video called This is Burnley to celebrate the town's riches. Credit: Olivia Williams

Matt said: “It’s a town that has a lot more to offer than meets the eye. We have history, beautiful countryside and a fantastic football team.

"People don’t know the full story about Burnley. Often, in the media, you only see the not-so-good parts. But the people who live here know there is more to it. So for once, we’re telling the whole story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do have some not-so-nice areas. I work nationwide and I know all towns are like that. People ask: why visit Burnley if you’re not from there?

"A member of my crew said, ‘You don’t still live there, do you?’

“They assumed I’d moved away. But half my family is from here, and all my friends are from here.”

As well as proving to be a Facebook hit among Burnley folk, the film has garnered 2,000 views on Youtube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The response has been crazy and people feel the same way I do. I’ve had message after message thanking me for making something like this.

"They have said things like, ‘It’s made me cry,” or “it’s brought a tear to my eye” or that it’s made people who have moved away feel homesick. People have said it’s an honest representation of the town.”