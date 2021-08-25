Burnley Film Makers to celebrate 90th anniversary

Burnley Film Makers welcome BBC film producer Cat Lewis to the club in 2019

The town’s first filmmaking club, the Burnley and District Cine Society, was formed in August 1931 and held its first meeting at the Mechanics Institute next to Burnley Town Hall.

The group, founded by photographer Tom Taylor along with several friends, was keen to make its own silent films.

They went on to produce documentaries, recorded local events, comedies, travelogues and amateur stage productions with many shown in Burnley cinemas before the main picture, until the late 1950s.

As cameras and techniques improved, the Cine Society moved from 8mm to 16 mm film and in the early 1980s video tape took over before digital cameras and computer editing evolved from 2000 onwards.

The Burnley Cine Society became Burnley Film Makers in 2010 and currently has 30 members. The group meets weekly at Higham Village Hall during their season which runs

from mid-September to May.

During lockdown, Burnley Film Makers still managed to keep in touch with members, streaming their 45th Film Festival to clubs across the North-West.

Their special 90th anniversary season programme starts on September 15th at Higham Village Hall from 7-30pm.