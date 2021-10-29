Burnley FC Women's clash with West Brom set for TikTok 'takeover'

Burnley FC Women take on West Bromwich Albion Women on Sunday in the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division

Content creators from the video-sharing platform will be hosting a crossbar challenge at half-time and a five-a-side game post Sunday's match in a continued show of support for the women's game.

Burnley FC Women became the first team to have their games streamed live on TikTok after signing an exclusive deal for the season, which also saw the firm become the team's sleeve sponsor.

The Clarets, who announced this week that home games would be moving permanently to Lancashire FA’s County Ground in Leyland from Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium, face West Brom following a dramatic 2-2 draw away at league leaders Wolves last weekend.

Arthur Guisasola, strategic partner lead, Sport at TikTok, said: "Being able to support women's football is something we care passionately about at TikTok. We are thrilled to see our creator community getting involved with our unique partnership with Burnley FC Women, both on TikTok and at the stadium!"