Burnley FC stars Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill deliver special cheque to Whitehough Outdoor Centre to help with rising energy costs
Burnley FC players Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill presented the team at Whitehough Outdoor Centre a cheque for £2,000, courtesy of Vertu Motors Land Rover Nelson, to help towards the running costs of the facility.
Whitehough Outdoor Centre, which is operated by charity Burnley FC in the Community, offers outdoor education opportunities for young people from disadvantaged communities and young people with special educational needs, as well as for groups like the Burnley Veterans. With energy bills rising steeply in recent months, the running costs of the centre have almost doubled.
Ben Bottomley, head of partnerships and fundraising at Burnley FC in the Community, said: “As a facility which is non-profit, Whitehough Outdoor Centre is always grateful for any external support and in the current cost of living crisis, we hugely welcome this donation from Vertu Motors.
“Many of the people who use the facility have never experienced the countryside before, and we want to make sure we can continue to make a difference to the lives of thousands of local people. This donation will help with the rising cost of operating the centre and the general maintenance of the facility.”
Allison Reed, head of business at Vertu Land Rover Nelson, said: “Whitehough Outdoor Centre is an important education facility for Burnley FC in the community and is where a large proportion of the charity’s activities take place. We wanted to do our bit to help the centre operate smoothly and keep making experiences to remember for the Burnley community.”