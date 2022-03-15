Burnley FC staff gearing up for gruelling 270-mile cycle challenge to Northern Ireland to raise dementia awareness

Michael Colquhoun, who is Head of Community Welfare and Inclusion, and Gwilym Jones, Primary and Secondary Schools Engagement Manager, will cycle from Turf Moor to Glentoran FC, Jimmy McIlroy’s first club, in May.

Of the 1960 team which won the First Division title, seven of the 11 have now died from dementia-related illnesses.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Colquhoun and Gwilym Jones, fom Burnley FC in the Community, are cycling from Burnley to Belfast

“It’s around 270 miles,” said Michael (35). “Gwilym and I are part-time cyclists but this will be a challenge for us at around 100 miles a day.

“We want to raise around £2,000 and will split the money between the Alzheimer’s Society, which is the club’s chosen charity this season, and our Dementia Café which runs every Wednesday, a safe and calm place to come for those living with dementia.

“We know many Burnley legends have suffered from Alzheimer’s and it’s important we try and raise awareness and also raise money for our Dementia Café which is based at Turf Moor.”

The route will take them through Wales, to Holyhead where they will get the ferry to Dublin and cycle to Belfast.

They will have bespoke cycling outfits with the Alzheimer’s Society logo on them.

“Members of my family have suffered from dementia so I know what a cruel disease it is," added Michael. "It's important we do what we can to raise money."