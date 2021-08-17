Burnley FC in the Community charity receives donation from caring classmates

Brunshaw Primary year six students Neve Parkinson, Connie Cardiff and Evie Broadley went along to the charity with parent Kelly Chaffer, one of the organisers of the leavers' celebration for the youngsters.

Grateful for the donation, volunteers at the foodbank told the children they had handed out 120 food parcels in a day and feed over 3,000 in a week so the donation was very much appreciated.

The raffle took place at a disco held for the children to mark their final days at primary school. A planned leavers' celebration at the school had to be cancelled as someone had tested positive for Covid-19.

Neve Parkinson, Connie Cardiff and Evie Broadley at the Burnley FC Community Kitchen

This meant there was no party and not even the chance to see their classmates before the school ended for the summer term.

Determined to make up for the heartbreak parents, grandparents and carers organised the disco at Burnley Miners' Club and also a picnic at Towneley Park.