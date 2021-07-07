Burnley FC foodbank hits record serving up 10,000 meals in six months

Escalating demand for help from in and around Burnley has led to the foodbank, run by the football club’s charitable arm, Burnley FC in the Community, distributing record quantities of food since the start of 2021 to ensure financially struggling local people and their families do not go hungry.

Since January the foodbank, which ships food parcels from its distribution hub in Charter Walk Shopping Centre direct to customer’s own homes at no charge, has distributed an incredible 2,923 food parcels and fed 7,235 people, including 2,738 children. In total the foodbank has distributed enough food since January to feed 10,000 people.

Sara Ward, CEO of Burnley FC in the Community said: “The foodbank is something that should not have to exist but, as a result of the pandemic, so many more people are really struggling even to put food on the table for themselves and their families.

From left: Foodbank delivery driver, Josh Dunne; Burnley FC in the Community partnerships executive Ben Bottomley and foodbank warehouse and distribution coordinator, Nathan Norris

“It’s fantastic that, partly as a result of our partnership with businesses such as Warburtons, Kelloggs and Fairshare, we have been able to step up and help the community in this way, even in the face of such unprecedented demand.

“We’re proud of this amazing team effort from everyone involved, many of whom are volunteers and local businesses, and that we have distributed enough food to prevent 10,000 people from going hungry.

"As a community charity this is exactly what we are all about – making a positive difference where it is needed.”

Through the foodbank, which it runs with the Burnley Together community hub, and is supported by Burnley Borough Council, the charity has also indirectly fed a further 2,887 people since the start of the year by distributing its stock to other charities and foodbanks. Pet food parcels have also helped 731 people in need to afford to feed their cats and dogs.

Burnley FC in the Community’s partnership with bakery firm Warburtons has also helped to feed an additional 2,000 children a week by distributing bread and breakfast products via its warehouse, through its Early Kick Off scheme.