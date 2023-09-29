Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Williams, of Padiham, took on the gruelling pilgrimage route Camino Del Norte throughout August, which saw him climb mountains during heatwaves and go back to basics, including “sleeping rough”.

The 58-year-old says it “meant a lot” to him to raise money for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation as he lost his dad to the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My dad was treated in Rosemere and I had depression about everything. I also lost some really good friends just after Covid. It knocked me, it really did.”

Anthony Williams, of Padiham, took on the gruelling pilgrimage route Camino Del Norte in aid of the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Anthony was inspired to direct his grief into helping others by an elderly neighbour who runs a bric-a-brac shop outside his house in all weathers.

“It makes you feel good to do a bit of something to help make a difference. It’s only a speck but it’s my speck.

"I’ve always wanted to do the Camino Del Norte and thought I might as well raise money for charity. I went to the French border and walked along the coastline of Northern Spain. I did it on my own but met many friends for life from around the world. It was superb.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony, who documented his journey on Youtube and in Facebook Lives, faced harsh conditions, lived out of a bag and slept in fields.

Anthony Williams, of Padiham, took on the gruelling pilgrimage route Camino Del Norte in aid of the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

"It was really difficult. I was setting off at 4am and walking until 10pm in all different weathers. It went from one extreme to the other.

"But the people were fantastic. I met both 80-year-olds and 17-year-olds doing it. I thought I’d raise £500 but people kept donating. It’s good they did because I would have stopped if I was just doing it for myself. People gave me motivational speeches to keep me going. It proves there is a lot of good in this world.”

The Clarets supporter, who works at William Hill in Charter Walk, added: “I think work are proud of me. My colleagues and people who come into the shop were really supportive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was so nervous when I started. I thought, ‘I’ll never do it, I’ll die’.

Anthony Williams, of Padiham, took on the gruelling pilgrimage route Camino Del Norte in aid of the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

“One day, I was walking up this mountain in 100 degrees thinking, ‘I need to stop, I can’t do this.’

"Then my phone buzzed. I had a live video message from work and they said, ‘We’re so proud of you. You’re doing great’.

"I thought, ‘I can’t stop, and that lifted me’.

"All these young people were passing me. This French girl I was walking with nick-named me ‘The Snail’. It was like the tortoise and the hare. I don’t drink [alcohol] so I carried on walking while they stopped to drink. They got to the next town and I’d already been there.

"They said, ‘How did you get here so fast?’"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he reached the finish line, Anthony says he returned home with a different attitude to life.