Queen Elizabeth II - who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year - ruled the realm for 70 years and visited Burnley three times during her tenure.

The Queen and the late HRH Prince Philip made an official visit to Burnley Town Hall in 1955, then 13 years later, the town welcomed Her Majesty again, passing by Turf Moor on her way to visit Burnley’s Parish Church — St Peter’s.

In 2012, the club was privileged to open the doors of Turf Moor to the Queen to enjoy lunch, before being greeted by the crowds that had gathered outside the stadium.

ROYAL VISIT 2012: The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales visit Slater Terrace in Burnley.

Chairman, Alan Pace said: “Burnley Football Club has been left deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“As a club, we were honoured to host Her Majesty and Prince Philip at Turf Moor on their tour of the North West back in 2012, as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, and I am sure that for everyone that was present that day, the occasion will remain one of their fondest memories.

“Her Majesty dedicated her whole life to Great Britain and the Commonwealth, serving her country with pride and devotion. Her devout sense of duty was admirable and on behalf of the club I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Burnley FC will join EFL clubs in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The club will provide further details surrounding this in due course.