Burnley fashion store announces partnership with luxury boutique brand

Labels for Cares in Charter Walk, Burnley.

The collaboration will see Labels for Cares, which helps raise funds for vital cancer equipment, delivered coats, dresses and other accessories during the coming years.

“We have finally found a great partner to commit to our social mission and we are looking forward to supporting their great activity which is essential to finance the purchase of critical preventative equipment to allow an early stage diagnosis of cancer.”

Anthony Fairclough, co-founder of Labels for Cares, added: “We are so proud and thankful to Luca Donnini and the team at Temperley.

“They are a big luxury brand and we see this as a clear sign of how far the charity has come to be recognised by a design house in London.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude to Temperley and look forward to stocking their beautiful clothing in all of our stores.”

The Temperley London stock will be available from October in Labels for Cares' Ribble Valley (Wellsprings) and Burnley (Charter Walk) stores.