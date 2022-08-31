Goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez were enough to see off the London side, and catapult the Clarets up the Championship table.
Were you part of the Tuesday night claret and blue army? If so, our pitchside photographer may have caught you on camera.
1. Burnley v Millwall fan photos
Fans Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Millwall - Tuesday 30th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Burnley v Millwall fan photos
Fans Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Millwall - Tuesday 30th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Burnley v Millwall fan photos
Fans Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Millwall - Tuesday 30th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Burnley v Millwall fan photos
Fans Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Millwall - Tuesday 30th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth