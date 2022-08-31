News you can trust since 1877
Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Millwall - Tuesday 30th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Burnley fans loving life under Vincent Kompany as Clarets see off Millwall to go third in the Championship

It’s taken a while, but Burnley fans finally got to see the Clarets notch up three Turf Moor points after a dominant display over Millwall.

By John Deehan
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:48 am

Goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez were enough to see off the London side, and catapult the Clarets up the Championship table.

Were you part of the Tuesday night claret and blue army? If so, our pitchside photographer may have caught you on camera.

Burnley v Millwall fan photos

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Burnley v Millwall fan photos

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Burnley v Millwall fan photos

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Burnley v Millwall fan photos

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

BurnleyMillwallTurf MoorLondon
