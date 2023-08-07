Jack Smith (27) came up with the idea to organise a coach to take Burnley fans to the recent friendly in Genk, Belgium. Jack and his dad Jeff travelled to Belgium on their motorbikes and had planned to get a taxi to the stadium for the game. Jack then decided to look into putting a coach on for fans from Genk to the stadium and secured a deal with a coach company and the 60 seats sold out within two days.

But on the day of the match panic set in when the coach failed to turn up at the time agreed and that, despite the best efforts of the coach company, no one could get in touch with the driver or locate the vehicle. Just as Jack was pondering how he could organise taxis for the 60 fans

Burnley fans Jack Smith (left) with his dad Jeff. Jack organised a coach to take fans to the away friendly at Genk in Belgium and fans were so appreciative they had a whup round and raised £200 which Jack donated to the Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank

a Disneyland Paris coach bus turned up and relieved fans began to chant “We’re all going to Disneyland’ as they boarded ready to set off for the game which ended 2-0 to Genk.

Proud dad Jeff said: “As we returned to Genk everyone who had booked the coach were really appreciative of what Jack had done and congratulated him. Many of them said that no way, especially in a foreign country, would they have had the nerve to book a coach under such circumstances.