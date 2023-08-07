News you can trust since 1877
Burnley fan's good deed during Clarets' friendly against Belgium team Genk results in £200 cash donation for foodbank

A good deed by a Burnley fan resulted in a generous £200 windfall for a foodbank.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:23 BST

Jack Smith (27) came up with the idea to organise a coach to take Burnley fans to the recent friendly in Genk, Belgium. Jack and his dad Jeff travelled to Belgium on their motorbikes and had planned to get a taxi to the stadium for the game. Jack then decided to look into putting a coach on for fans from Genk to the stadium and secured a deal with a coach company and the 60 seats sold out within two days.

Quick turnaround & big name exits: The pre-season story of Burnley’s opening day...

But on the day of the match panic set in when the coach failed to turn up at the time agreed and that, despite the best efforts of the coach company, no one could get in touch with the driver or locate the vehicle. Just as Jack was pondering how he could organise taxis for the 60 fans

Burnley fans Jack Smith (left) with his dad Jeff. Jack organised a coach to take fans to the away friendly at Genk in Belgium and fans were so appreciative they had a whup round and raised £200 which Jack donated to the Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank
Burnley fans Jack Smith (left) with his dad Jeff. Jack organised a coach to take fans to the away friendly at Genk in Belgium and fans were so appreciative they had a whup round and raised £200 which Jack donated to the Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank
a Disneyland Paris coach bus turned up and relieved fans began to chant “We’re all going to Disneyland’ as they boarded ready to set off for the game which ended 2-0 to Genk.

Proud dad Jeff said: “As we returned to Genk everyone who had booked the coach were really appreciative of what Jack had done and congratulated him. Many of them said that no way, especially in a foreign country, would they have had the nerve to book a coach under such circumstances.

“One kind person on the coach had a whip round for Jack which he has donated to the BFCitC Foodbank which brings the total raised to £200.”

